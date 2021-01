Parise scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Parise opened the scoring 4:21 into the first period and later assisted on Kevin Fiala's third-period power-play tally. A two-game set against the Sharks did good for Parise's offense -- he had three points in the two outings, accounting for all of his offense in six games this year. The winger also has 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating.