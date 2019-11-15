Wild's Zach Parise: One of each in win
Parise scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist to finish Thursday's 3-2 win over Arizona with two points.
Now up to eight points on the year, Thursday's two-point performance was Parise's first multi-point outing of 2019-20. Not known as a hitter or shot-blocker, Parise needs to produce points to make an impact and has had trouble doing so in the early stages of the season. He could be in line for a big night in Minnesota's next game, Saturday versus the Hurricanes. In 33 career appearances against Carolina, Parise has scored 18 goals and posted 31 points.
