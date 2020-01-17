Wild's Zach Parise: Opens scoring on power play

Parise scored a power-play goal and had three shots Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Parise potted his 17th goal of the year -- and his 775th career point -- when he broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. The 35-year-old has scored three times in his last two games after going through a 10-game goal drought. Parise has 29 points and a career-worst minus-10 rating in in 47 games this season.