Wild's Zach Parise: Out 6-to-8 weeks

Parise suffered a fracture sternum Monday, which will sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Given Parise's recovery timeline, the Wild will likely have to make it to the Eastern Conference finals -- or perhaps even the Stanley Cup Finals -- in order for him to return this season. Already trailing 2-1 in their first-round series, Minnesota will struggle to replace the winger, who has tallied a goal in each of the first three contests. Jordan Greenway could be in line for a significant uptick in ice time, while Tyler Ennis will slot into the lineup with Parise out.