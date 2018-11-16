Wild's Zach Parise: Out Thursday
Parise (illness) will not dress Thursday against Vancouver.
Parise has seven goals and 16 points in 18 games this season. He'll miss Thursday's game with an illness but should be recovered in time to dress Saturday against the Sabres.
