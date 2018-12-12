Wild's Zach Parise: Picks up trio of points in win
Parise scored a goal and assisted on two others in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
It was Parise's first three-point performance of the season, and the American-born forward was dangerous from start to finish. He led all Wild forwards with 18:20 of ice time and Parise also managed to log 3:21 of power-play time Tuesday night. With 14 goals and 13 assists in 29 games, it's been a balanced season for the 34-year-old, averaging nearly a point a game. For Parise, nobody doubts his talent or skill but it's always been more about staying healthy.
