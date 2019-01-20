Wild's Zach Parise: Pots 20th goal in win
Parise scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.
It's the veteran winger's 20th goal of the season -- the ninth time in his career he's reached that plateau, although Parise hadn't done it since 2015-16. He'll need to stay healthy in the second half, but with 42 points through 47 games, Parise is on track for his best campaign in nearly a decade.
