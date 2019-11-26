Wild's Zach Parise: Pots ninth goal in loss
Parise scored his ninth goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.
The veteran sniper now has five goals in the last six games. After scoring 28 goals and 61 points last season, Parise is proving he still has plenty left in the tank, although with only three helpers in 24 contests, his points-per-game pace is lagging.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.