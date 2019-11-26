Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Pots ninth goal in loss

Parise scored his ninth goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The veteran sniper now has five goals in the last six games. After scoring 28 goals and 61 points last season, Parise is proving he still has plenty left in the tank, although with only three helpers in 24 contests, his points-per-game pace is lagging.

