Wild's Zach Parise: Pots one against former club

Parise scored a power-play goal on one of his team-high five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Parise put forth a spirited effort against the team that drafted him 17th overall back in 2003 and employed him for his first seven years of NHL service. It's been many years since he stopped calling New Jersey home, but the Minneapolis native is still going strong at age 34 with his true hometown team, having racked up 22 goals and 47 points in 54 contests.