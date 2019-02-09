Wild's Zach Parise: Pots one against former club
Parise scored a power-play goal on one of his team-high five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
Parise put forth a spirited effort against the team that drafted him 17th overall back in 2003 and employed him for his first seven years of NHL service. It's been many years since he stopped calling New Jersey home, but the Minneapolis native is still going strong at age 34 with his true hometown team, having racked up 22 goals and 47 points in 54 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...