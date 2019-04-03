Wild's Zach Parise: Pots two early goals
Parise (lower body) scored two goals in Tuesday's win over the Jets.
Parise returned from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury, and he had an immediate impact with the game's first two goals. Unfortunately, the Wild were eliminated from playoff contention after the Avalanche beat the Oilers. As a result, Parise will re-evaluate whether he plays the remainder of the season, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. The team's next game is Thursday versus the Bruins.
