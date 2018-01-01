Wild's Zach Parise: Preparing to make season debut Tuesday
Parise (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's home game against the Panthers.
"I'm glad it's finally here," Parise said Monday. "I'm glad I get a chance to play tomorrow...got the green light." While the veteran scoring pivot is understandably pumped to make his season debut, coach Bruce Boudreau has cautioned that it'll "take some time for him to get to full speed." The 33-year-old has collected 661 points (318 goals, 343 assists) over 830 career contests between the Devils and Wild, so even a limited Parise should be better than your average Joe right off the bat.
