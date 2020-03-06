Wild's Zach Parise: Reaches 25-goal plateau
Parise netted a goal on five shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Both of Parise's points came in the second period, with his goal counting as the game-winner. The winger is on a five-game point streak, with four goals and four helpers in that span. He's reached 25 scores for the 10th time in his career. Parise now has 45 points, 150 shots and a minus-8 rating through 67 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.