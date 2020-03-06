Wild's Zach Parise: Reaches 25-goal plateau

Parise netted a goal on five shots and supplied an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Both of Parise's points came in the second period, with his goal counting as the game-winner. The winger is on a five-game point streak, with four goals and four helpers in that span. He's reached 25 scores for the 10th time in his career. Parise now has 45 points, 150 shots and a minus-8 rating through 67 contests.