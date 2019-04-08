Wild's Zach Parise: Reaches 60 point plateau
Parise (lower body) recorded 28 points and 61 points while averaging 18:40 of ice time in 74 games this season.
Parise was shut down for the final two regular season contests due to an illness and lower body injury that had been lingering. The 61 points were the most Parise has produced in a season since the 2014-15 campaign where he had 62 points. The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since he and Ryan Suter signed in 2012, so don't be surprised if Parise has an extra chip on his shoulder during the 2019-20 campaign.
