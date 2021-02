Parise scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Parise restored the Wild's lead at 2-1 in the second period, and the goal was his 800th career point in his 1,031st appearance. More importantly, Parise snapped a nine-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had only four assists. The 36-year-old winger is up to eight points, 37 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 16 games, but he's been plagued by an 8.1 shooting percentage so far.