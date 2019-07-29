Wild's Zach Parise: Ready for 2019-20 campaign

Parise is fully fit after dealing with a knee injury at the end of the 2018-19 season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Parise is looking ahead to the upcoming season with his knee injury behind him. Whether the veteran winger starts the year with the Wild will be a constant offseason subject, though his $7.5 million cap hit makes a trade cost prohibitive. The 35-year-old notched 28 goals last season, his highest total since 2014-15 and should be capable of pushing for the 30-goal mark again in 2019-20, as long as he can stay healthy.