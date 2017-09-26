Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Receives day-to-day tag

Parise (back) is considered day-to-day, per assistant coach John Anderson.

Parise was originally shooting for a return on Opening Night, so to hear that he is now in consideration to see action during the preseason is an excellent piece of news in terms of his recovery. The 33-year-old is a solid offensive producer, but as is the case here, his final production will largely depend on his ability to stay healthy.

