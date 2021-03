Parise (COVID-19 protocol) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Parise didn't suit up in Wednesday's game against the Ducks as a result. The 36-year-old likely won't play in Thursday's game versus the Blues, either. It's been a down year for the Minnesota native, as he's produced just 12 points through 29 games. Joseph Cramarossa figures to remain in the lineup for the time being.