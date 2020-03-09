Wild's Zach Parise: Records power-play assist

Parise notched a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Parise has accumulated four goals and five helpers in his last seven outings. The 35-year-old winger's hot streak has him up to 46 points (18 on the power play), 155 shots and a minus-11 rating in 69 games this year. Parise should be a solid DFS option while he's performing well.