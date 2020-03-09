Wild's Zach Parise: Records power-play assist
Parise notched a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Parise has accumulated four goals and five helpers in his last seven outings. The 35-year-old winger's hot streak has him up to 46 points (18 on the power play), 155 shots and a minus-11 rating in 69 games this year. Parise should be a solid DFS option while he's performing well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.