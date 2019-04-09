Wild's Zach Parise: Recovering from knee injury
General manager Paul Fenton believes Parise (knee) will make a full recovery while resting during the next four weeks.
Parise missed the final two games of the regular season due to a knee injury, but it appears as though he'll make a full recovery well ahead of next campaign's training camp without going under the knife. The veteran winger enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19, notching 28 goals and 61 points in 74 appearances after totaling just 24 points in 42 games in 2017-18, and will remain a desirable complimentary piece in all fantasy formats next season.
