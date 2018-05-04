Wild's Zach Parise: Rehab continues in offseason
Parise (chest) missed the final two games against the Jets in the conference quarterfinals, and Minnesota getting eliminated so quickly spoiled his chances of returning in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.
It was speculated that Parise could've returned to the Wild in the playoffs but only if the team had made it to the Western Conference finals. Unfortunately for the prolific puck-pushing veteran, the Wild were ousted in the first round for the third straight year. Parise managed 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) over 42 games in the regular season, plus he scored in all three of his appearances versus the Jets the opening playoff round, so there's little doubt he can still be effective when healthy.
