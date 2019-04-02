Wild's Zach Parise: Remains iffy to play Tuesday

Parise (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's pivotal contest against the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild are in jeopardy of being eliminated from playoff contention, so all eyes will be on Parise during pregame warmups, assuming an update doesn't surface on the veteran winger ahead of time. He's had a nice season overall, producing 26 goals and 33 assists -- not to mention 16 power-play points -- through 73 games.