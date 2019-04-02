Wild's Zach Parise: Remains iffy to play Tuesday
Parise (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's pivotal contest against the Jets, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild are in jeopardy of being eliminated from playoff contention, so all eyes will be on Parise during pregame warmups, assuming an update doesn't surface on the veteran winger ahead of time. He's had a nice season overall, producing 26 goals and 33 assists -- not to mention 16 power-play points -- through 73 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...