Wild's Zach Parise: Remains out Sunday
Parise (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
The Wild are fighting for their playoff lives, but Parise will stay on the shelf. His absence raises Matt Read to the first line, and that's far from an even replacement as Parise's 59 points in 73 games is the best on the team. Parise will try to shake this injury before Tuesday's game versus the Jets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...