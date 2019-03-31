Wild's Zach Parise: Remains out Sunday

Parise (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are fighting for their playoff lives, but Parise will stay on the shelf. His absence raises Matt Read to the first line, and that's far from an even replacement as Parise's 59 points in 73 games is the best on the team. Parise will try to shake this injury before Tuesday's game versus the Jets.