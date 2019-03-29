Wild's Zach Parise: Reportedly out Friday
While Parise's (lower body) officially a game-time decision, Michael Russo of The Athletic indicates that he will clearly miss Friday evening's contest against the Golden Knights.
Assuming the narrative holds true, Parise's next opportunity to retake the ice in game action would come Sunday in Phoenix. The veteran winger is set to miss his third consecutive contest for a Wild club on the fringes of the playoff hunt, allowing Matt Read to draw in for Minnesota again.
