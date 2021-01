Parise scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Parise's tally at 13:17 of the second period stood as the game-winner Friday. It was his first goal and point of the season, as the 36-year-old winger has suffered a slow start in 2020-21. Parise has added 16 shots with a minus-1 rating through five contests -- fantasy managers will hope Friday's goal opened the floodgates.