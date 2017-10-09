Wild's Zach Parise: Returns to practice

Parise (back) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.

Parise resumed skating Saturday, though wasn't able to take contact until Monday. During the practice, Parise skated with fourth liners Matt Cullen and Daniel Winnik, though it's unlikely that he'll continue in that position when he returns to the lineup. Stay posted for further updates on Parise, who could make his season debut this coming weekend.