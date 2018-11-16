Wild's Zach Parise: Returns to practice

Parise (illness) was back on the ice for Friday's practice session, Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune reports.

Parise rejoined the second line with Mikko Koivu and Nino Niederreiter after missing Thursday's clash with Vancouver due to illness. The winger should be ready to go versus the Sabres on Saturday and will look to keep rolling after notching four points in his previous five outings prior to getting sick.