Wild's Zach Parise: Riding five-game point streak
Parise registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Parise has amassed five goals and a helper during his five-game point streak. The 35-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 116 shots and a minus-10 rating through 50 games. He's still under last year's 61-point pace, but Parise is hot right now. That should be good enough for fantasy owners to keep him active after the bye week.
