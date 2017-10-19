Wild's Zach Parise: Ruled out for next two outings
Parise (back) will not play in either game of the Wild's upcoming back-to-back against Winnipeg and Calgary, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.
Parise was trending toward a return, but suffered a setback in his recovery and will now have to wait even longer to make his 2017-18 debut. Depending on the severity of the winger's relapse, the team may decide to designate him for injured reserve, rather than carrying just 22 healthy players on the roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...