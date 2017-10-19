Wild's Zach Parise: Ruled out for next two outings

Parise (back) will not play in either game of the Wild's upcoming back-to-back against Winnipeg and Calgary, Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North reports.

Parise was trending toward a return, but suffered a setback in his recovery and will now have to wait even longer to make his 2017-18 debut. Depending on the severity of the winger's relapse, the team may decide to designate him for injured reserve, rather than carrying just 22 healthy players on the roster.

