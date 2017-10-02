Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Ruled out for opening two outings

Parise (back) is not expected to resume practice until next Monday, effectively ruling him out against Detroit and Carolina on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Parise was set to return to practice Monday, but was not able to join the team as his recovery appears to have stalled. Without the winger in the lineup, Daniel Winnik's chances of securing a spot on the 23-man roster got a significant boost.

