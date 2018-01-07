Wild's Zach Parise: Rusty in return from injury
Parise had three shots on goal in Saturday's loss at Colorado, but didn't have a point. He has just one assist in his first three games since returning from a back injury as he's working into game shape. "The biggest thing is the puck handling and those things. Those things take a little bit of time. He's working, his skating's been fine. Every game he'll get better," head coach Bruce Boudreau told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Parise has been getting decent ice time with an average of 15:31 and 2:43 on the power play in his first three games back from injury while skating on the Wild's third line with Charlie Coyle and Joel Eriksson Ek. It may take Parise a few more games until he's back to being an impact factor on the offensive end.
