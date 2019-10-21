Wild's Zach Parise: Scores beauty in Wild win

Parise's third-period goal was the difference in Minnesota's 4-3 win over Montreal on Sunday.

Parise's goal at the 12:54 mark of the third period was an absolute dandy, as the 35-year-old managed to tip a hard, cross-ice feed from teammate Mikko Koivu into the top corner, over the shoulder of Keith Kinkaid. The goal gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead that it would hold onto, giving the hosts their second win of 2019-20. It's been a slow start to the year for Parise, who has just three points (all goals) in eight games.