Wild's Zach Parise: Scores first goal of season

Parise scored his first goal of the season Saturday against the Lightning.

Parise had one assist in his first seven games after missing the first 39 following back surgery. The Wild have been heating up recently, so it's scary to see Parise get on the board. The veteran is only three years removed from a 33-goal season and can be a lethal fantasy weapon when he gets going. Grab him if hes available, as it's likely only going to get better from this point out.