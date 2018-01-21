Wild's Zach Parise: Scores first goal of season
Parise scored his first goal of the season Saturday against the Lightning.
Parise had one assist in his first seven games after missing the first 39 following back surgery. The Wild have been heating up recently, so it's scary to see Parise get on the board. The veteran is only three years removed from a 33-goal season and can be a lethal fantasy weapon when he gets going. Grab him if hes available, as it's likely only going to get better from this point out.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Rusty in return from injury•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Held pointless in return•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Preparing to make season debut Tuesday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Completes conditioning assignment•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Has assist in AHL rehab outing•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Headed for conditioning assignment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...