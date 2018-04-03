Wild's Zach Parise: Scores in third straight
Parise recorded two goals, four shots and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.
This was the third straight game Parise found the back of the net, and he's now up to 12 goals and three assists through 16 games dating back to March 1. The veteran winger will need to continue frequenting the scoresheet for Minnesota to make noise in the playoffs. The Wild are going to be significant underdogs in Round 1 with Ryan Suter (leg) already ruled out for the postseason.
