Wild's Zach Parise: Scores late to force OT

Parise scored a power-play goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars. He also had three shots on goal.

Parise sent the game into overtime when he scored with two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation. He also set up Kevin Fiala's power-play tally in the second period. The 35-year-old is on quite a hot streak of late, finding the net in four straight games. Despite his age, a healthy Parise can still be a productive Parise, as evidenced by his team-leading 12 goals in 27 games.