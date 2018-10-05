Wild's Zach Parise: Scores lone goal in 4-1 loss
Parise scored his team's only goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
The Wild didn't put forth a very inspired effort on Opening Night, failing to generate many chances after Parise opened the scoring just 6:14 in. Parise has played in fewer games with each passing season since suiting up for 74 contests in 2014-15, but he'll look to reverse that trend in his 14th NHL campaign after dressing for only 42 games last season.
