Parise scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Blues.

Parise's first-period tally was the only thing between the Wild and a potential brutal shutout loss. As it was, it was still a franchise-worst defeat. The 36-year-old has a goal and an assist in two games since he returned to the lineup after a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He has only 14 points to go with 62 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 31 outings overall.