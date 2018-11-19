Wild's Zach Parise: Scores only goal in loss

Parise scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Parise's goal was the only offense they generated Sunday. Meanwhile, the veteran has scored in back-to-back games, has three goals in his last four contests, and in 20 games this season has tallied nine goals and nine assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories