Wild's Zach Parise: Scores only goal in loss
Parise scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, Parise's goal was the only offense they generated Sunday. Meanwhile, the veteran has scored in back-to-back games, has three goals in his last four contests, and in 20 games this season has tallied nine goals and nine assists.
