Wild's Zach Parise: Scores power-play goal in loss
Parise scored 45 seconds before the final horn, well too late to affect the outcome in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday in Game 2.
Parise's goal was a small silver lining in a game Winnipeg dominated from start to finish. The Wild simply aren't getting enough pucks to the net to bother Connor Hellebuyck, and by the time Parise took his only shot of the game, it was too late to matter. As good as Parise can be when he's on his game, the Jets' domination in Manitoba makes the wing a risky play as the series moves to Minnesota, given that the Wild just aren't giving themselves enough opportunities at the net.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Missing final regular-season game to rest•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Scores in third straight•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Buries two against Stars•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Sets up team's only goal•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Continues recent hot streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...