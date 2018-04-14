Wild's Zach Parise: Scores power-play goal in loss

Parise scored 45 seconds before the final horn, well too late to affect the outcome in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Friday in Game 2.

Parise's goal was a small silver lining in a game Winnipeg dominated from start to finish. The Wild simply aren't getting enough pucks to the net to bother Connor Hellebuyck, and by the time Parise took his only shot of the game, it was too late to matter. As good as Parise can be when he's on his game, the Jets' domination in Manitoba makes the wing a risky play as the series moves to Minnesota, given that the Wild just aren't giving themselves enough opportunities at the net.