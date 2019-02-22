Wild's Zach Parise: Scores ref-aided goal
Parise recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The officials deserve an assist on Parise's unassisted third-period tally, as they missed a blatant trip by Eric Staal on Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei along the boards. The puck squirted away from Skjei as he tumbled to the ice and right to Parise, who found himself all alone in front and converted. The goal was Parise's 24th of the season, and he's up to 51 points through 60 games.
