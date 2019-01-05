Wild's Zach Parise: Scoring like 10 years ago
Parise scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Don't look now, but he's on a five-game, nine-point scoring streak and has 38 points in 39 games. Parise hasn't been this productive since a decade ago in New Jersey. He just needs to stay healthy, which is always a bit of a challenge. Take advantage of everything Parise is delivering.
