Parise will be a healthy scratch for Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Parise was a healthy scratch on multiple occasions this season and only managed 18 points in 45 outings. That said, given his playoff experience and veteran savvy, it's still a little shocking to see the 36-year-old scratched for a playoff contest. Parise has 35 goals and 77 points in 101 career postseason games.