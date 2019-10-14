Wild's Zach Parise: Seals win with empty net goal

Parise scored an empty net goal and had three shots in Monday's 2-0 win over Ottawa.

Parise sealed Minnesota's first win of the season with his empty netter at 17:41 of the third period and the Wild sitting on a 1-0 lead. Only Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu saw more ice time Monday than the 35-year-old Parise, who is off to a slow start with two goals and a minus-6 rating through his first five games. He did score 28 goals in 74 games last season, proving he still has plenty of tread left on the tires.

