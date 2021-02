Parise produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Parise had the secondary helper on Marcus Foligno's second-period tally. The 36-year-old Parise has two assists in four games since the Wild's season resumed, so perhaps there's some life in his game. He's still gone nine contests without a goal and he has only seven points through 15 games overall.