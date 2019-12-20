Wild's Zach Parise: Serves up two assists

Parise produced a pair of assists, a team-high six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Parise did his work on both sides of the puck in this contest. The winger is up to 22 points and 83 shots on goal on goal this season. He's also got 24 blocked shots, but Parise is not known for making much of a defensive impact typically.