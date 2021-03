Parise will play in Friday's game versus the Coyotes, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Dean Evason set an example by making Parise a healthy scratch for Wednesday's loss to the Golden Knights. After notching back-to-back seasons with 25 or more goals, it's a bit disappointing that Parise has contributed just three goals and six assists through 19 games this season. Nevertheless, the point has been made, and the 36-year-old winger will return to the lineup Friday.