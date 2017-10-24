Wild's Zach Parise: Set to undergo back surgery

Parise will undergo back surgery that is expected to sideline him up to two months, The Athletic reports.

Parise had surgery for a herniated disk during the 2015-16 season and missed the playoffs. He had soreness in his leg during the summer and was working his way back to action before a setback Monday that will now force him to undergo surgery.

