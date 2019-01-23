Wild's Zach Parise: Sets up empty-net goal
Parise dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Parise was tripped up at the blue line, but he was still able to set up Mikko Koivu for an empty-net goal which sealed the Wild's second straight win. The veteran winger now has 20 goals and 23 assists through 48 games, putting him on track for his best season since the 2009-10 campaign.
