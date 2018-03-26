Wild's Zach Parise: Sets up team's only goal
Parise notched an assist Sunday, but the Wild lost to the Bruins 2-1 in overtime.
The oft-injured winger extended his point streak to three games with his first helper since March 2. Parise has 13 goals and 20 points in 26 games against the Predators, whom the Wild play Tuesday.
