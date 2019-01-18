Wild's Zach Parise: Shooting machine in losing effort
Parise failed to record a point but took a game-high 11 shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Ducks.
The Wild fell behind early, as Alex Stalock allowed three goals on eight shots in the first eight minutes of the game. Parise did his best to get his team back in the game through 18:36 of ice-time, but opposing goalie John Gibson stood on his head and pitched the shutout. Next up for Minnesota is a home game Saturday versus the Blue Jackets.
