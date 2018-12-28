Wild's Zach Parise: Shots galore in loss

Parise led his team with 10 shots on goal and scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Parise's 16th goal of the season came on a rebound after Eric Staal failed to put home a wraparound attempt. The goal ended a four-game pointless slump for Parise, moving him to 30 points in 35 games this season. Despite the recent slow down in production, it's been a bounce-back campaign for the 34-year-old winger who, a season ago, finished with just 24 points.